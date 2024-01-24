Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 250 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.