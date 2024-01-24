Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,910 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

