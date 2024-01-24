Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 406.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

