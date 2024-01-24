Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

