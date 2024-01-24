Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,867,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,568,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,987,000 after purchasing an additional 396,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,738 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.