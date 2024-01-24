Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.74.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

