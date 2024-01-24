Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,231 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

