Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,249 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

