Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,759.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,588.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,385.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,769.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

