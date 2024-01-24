Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 60 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,456.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,412.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,441.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

