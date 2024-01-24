Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.