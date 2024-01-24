Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Dynamics by 55.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,304,000 after acquiring an additional 286,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 59.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $249.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.