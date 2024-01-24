Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

