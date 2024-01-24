Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

