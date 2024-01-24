Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE AI opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

