Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $15.13 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Chevron by 42.2% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

