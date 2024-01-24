Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $357,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $314.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.86. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

