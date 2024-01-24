Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $388,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.