Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.