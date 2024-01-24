Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

