Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $243.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $246.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

