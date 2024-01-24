Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $440.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.95 and its 200-day moving average is $444.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

