Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $440.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.95 and its 200 day moving average is $444.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

