Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $541,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $380.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $392.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

