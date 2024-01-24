Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $569,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

