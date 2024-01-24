Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.74.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.