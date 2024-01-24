Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.53. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

