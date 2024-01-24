Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 11,233 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

