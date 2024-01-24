Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,729 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

