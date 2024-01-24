Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 540 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 182,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

