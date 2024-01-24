Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,017 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -108.62, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

