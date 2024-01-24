Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $255.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

