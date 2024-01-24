Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 117.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 35.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

