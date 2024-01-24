Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

