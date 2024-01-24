Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

