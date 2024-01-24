Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.78 and its 200-day moving average is $246.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $497.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

