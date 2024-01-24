Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 199 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $175,298,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

