Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $425,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of ALK opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

