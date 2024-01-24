Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2024 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

1/20/2024 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2024 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2024 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

1/4/2024 – Enphase Energy had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/3/2024 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

Get Enphase Energy Inc alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.