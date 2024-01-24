EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $297.99 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.07.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

