Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 644.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

