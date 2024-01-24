Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

