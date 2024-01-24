Fastly Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 23,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 6,529 call options.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,354,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,309.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $281,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,354,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,309.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,902,097 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Fastly

Fastly Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

