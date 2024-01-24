FDx Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.