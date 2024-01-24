FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,286 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.