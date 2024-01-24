FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.