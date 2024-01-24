Financial Analysis: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) vs. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -23.08% -12.68% -10.44% Etsy 12.30% -71.32% 15.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riskified and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $261.25 million N/A -$103.99 million ($0.39) -11.69 Etsy $2.57 billion 3.28 -$694.29 million $2.39 29.38

Analyst Recommendations

Riskified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Etsy. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riskified and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 4 3 0 2.43 Etsy 2 11 13 0 2.42

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.45%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $92.85, indicating a potential upside of 32.22%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Riskified.

Risk and Volatility

Riskified has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Riskified on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers includes ability to manage inventory, check order status, receive notifications about repeat customers, add photos, listing videos, and purchase and print shipping labels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2022, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 95.1 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

