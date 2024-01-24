Financial Review: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) versus Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aristocrat Leisure and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Leisure 0 0 0 1 4.00 Everi 0 0 2 1 3.33

Everi has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.27%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Aristocrat Leisure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.8% of Aristocrat Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aristocrat Leisure and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -992.76 Everi $782.52 million 1.18 $120.49 million $1.16 9.31

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Leisure. Aristocrat Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Leisure and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A Everi 13.29% 53.80% 7.13%

Summary

Everi beats Aristocrat Leisure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games. It also offers pixel united, a mobile-first games powerhouse; aristocrat gaming, a gaming content; and Anaxi, an immersive and interactive digital entertainment experience content. In addition, the company provides online money gaming services; and cabinets and gaming products. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.