First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,696 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of First Solar worth $32,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

