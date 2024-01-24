First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

